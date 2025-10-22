On the 15th edition of OSVP, Orange revealed the winners of this anniversary edition during the international ceremony organized at the Mobile World Congress Kigali in Rwanda. The event was held in the presence of Yasser Shaker, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Middle East and Africa (www.Orange.com), as well as many actors from the continent’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, said: “In 15 years, POESAM has become far more than an award. With over 17,000 projects received; including 3,000 this year alone; it stands today as Africa’s leading platform for innovation, empowering entrepreneurs who turn challenges into opportunities.”

Created in 2011, the Orange Social Ventures Prize (OSVP) for Social Entrepreneurs in Africa and the Middle East illustrates Orange’s commitment over the last 15 years to stimulate technological innovation in the service of sustainable development and inclusion. In 2025, 5 startups among 70 finalists from 17 countries were rewarded for their creativity, their positive impact and will be supported by the Orange Digital Center to accelerate the development of their project and their opening to new markets.

For the International Grand Prize which rewards the first three projects combining measurable social and/or environmental impacts, a strong potential for large-scale development and relying on new technologies, the winners are:

1st prize of €25,000: Sand to Green (Morocco). Sand to Green is an agritech platform modeling profitable and regenerative agroforestry plantations, helping the transition towards sustainable and resilient systems.

2nd prize of €15,000: E-Blood Bank Makila (Democratic Republic of the Congo). E-Blood Bank Makila is a digital platform connecting hospitals, blood banks and donors, with secure payments and fast deliveries by drone or motorcycle.

3rd prize of €10,000: N'Zassa Fund (Ivory Coast). N'Zassa Fund is an African gamified micro-donations mobile application, transforming donations into fun experiences to support local NGOs via mobile money.

For the special awards, the winners are:

International Women’s Prize of €20,000 which rewards a startup whose high-impact project is led by a woman: Proverdy (Tunisia). Proverdy is an AI Platform helping companies measure, manage and reduce their carbon footprint, with compliant reporting and certified offset projects.

Prize Coup de Coeur of 10,000€, which rewards a startup that stands out for its originality and impact: Maarifa (Botswana). Maarifa is an AI-powered online learning platform, offering personalized and accessible teaching to improve academic success in Botswana.

Since its launch, the enthusiasm for OSVP continues to grow with nearly 17,600 applications received, with this year an 82% increase in the number of participations compared to the previous year. This 15th edition, placed under the banner of responsible and inclusive innovation, illustrates the rise of impact entrepreneurship and the growing contribution of women to technological dynamics in Africa and the Middle East.

About Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 161 million customers at 31 December 2024. With 7.7 billion euros of revenues in 2024, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 100 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.