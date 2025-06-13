The Orange group and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group announce the signing of a framework agreement at VivaTech 2025 making Orange the reference partner in digital matters.

This unprecedented agreement with a telecom operator aims to strengthen cooperation between the two groups to improve access to digital services, support innovation and accelerate environmental transition in their common areas of intervention.

Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange (www.Orange.com), Rémy Rioux, CEO of AFD Group, and Françoise Lombard, CEO of Proparco, signed an innovative partnership agreement to jointly accelerate digital inclusion and sustainable digital development. The three-year agreement provides a structured framework for cooperation on expertise and the emergence of joint projects internationally. It covers 17 countries in the Africa-Middle East region where Orange is present, as well as Moldova and French overseas departments. Priority themes include:

Digital inclusion of populations through the deployment of strategic infrastructure (ex. backbone equipment of very high-speed networks and submarine cables);

Financial and energy inclusion, and access to e-services (agriculture, health, education), especially in rural areas;

Reduction of the environmental footprint of digital technology;

Training and professional integration through digital tools;

Support for innovation and entrepreneurship;

Forward-looking discussions on ethical data use, security and artificial intelligence for development.

As a multi-service operator and key partner in the digital transformation of the Africa-Middle East region, Orange has already opened 16 Orange Digital Centers and 32 Orange Digital Center Clubs in partnership with universities. These are free and accessible to all, and are designed to promote digital inclusion among youth and foster entrepreneurship.

AFD Group supports public authorities, businesses, civil society and innovative ecosystems in their transition toward a more open, accessible and responsible digital world. It works alongside its partners to leverage digital solutions to achieve their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On the basis of this experience, Orange and AFD Group have worked together for over 20 years on various projects, such as supporting the deployment of fixed and mobile telecom networks for Orange subsidiaries in Jordan and Senegal, training youth in digital tools through Orange Foundations in Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Madagascar and Tunisia, and supporting coding training programs at Orange Digital Centers in Jordan.

This new partnership will strengthen the synergies and increase the dissemination of best practices and innovations in the digital sector. It reflects a renewed ambition aimed at striving towards digital equality and SDG achievement through innovative solutions and collaborative initiatives.

On signing the agreement, Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange, stated:"This strategic partnership with AFD Group marks an important milestone in our collaboration. I look forward to continuing this dynamic of international cooperation for a more inclusive and sustainable digital future, reinforcing Orange’s commitment to expanding access to digital technology everywhere we operate. "

Rémy Rioux, CEO of AFD Group, said: "AFD Group believes that digital technology is a powerful lever for transforming a diverse range of sectors, including public services, education, health and entrepreneurship. This first strategic partnership with Orange exemplifies this shared ambition to support the emergence of sovereign digital services at a local level by investing in solutions that are innovative, open and responsible."

Françoise Lombard, CEO of Proparco, added: "Proparco, AFD Group’s subsidiary dedicated to the private sector, is fully committed to strengthening its partnership with Orange, both strategically and operationally. By combining our networks, expertise and resources, we are working with determination to improve digital access for all in France and emerging countries."

