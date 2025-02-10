“Ghana is no longer a safe haven for corruption. To those who stand for integrity, accountability, and the rule of law, I assure you that this government remains your steadfast pattern in building a nation where honesty and hard work are rewarded”, President John Mahama has stated at a ceremony to receive the report of the Operation Recover All Loot, (ORAL) Committee.

The President handed over the report to the Attorney General and Minister for Justice with a directive to immediately begin investigations into the committee’s findings.

He noted that the findings of the ORAL report call for sober reflection on the massive financial leakages that should have been invested in education, healthcare, infrastructure and social development.

Presenting a summary of the findings, the Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, said the value of thirty-six (36) financial cases reviewed is estimated at $20.49 billion.

According to a summary of the report, the cost of land cases alone is estimated at $702.8 million. Mr Ablakwa said the demining revelations vindicate President Mahama from critics of his resolve to pursue economic saboteurs.

The committee received 2,417 complaints in total, including 44 petitions received directly, 924 emails, and 1,493 phone calls.