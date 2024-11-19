The African Café Week is held from 13 to 20 November 2024. At the opening day of the event, there was coffee brewing demonstration along with a selection of pastries from the Embassies of Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco. A variety of beverages made from African coffee beans, teas, and cocoa, sponsored by the African Embassies accredited to Thailand and Ethiopian Airlines, highlighting the continent’s world-class products of high-quality were served and sold.

On 13 November 2024, Mrs. Tongrudee Makboon, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Abderrahim Rahhaly, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Thailand, along with Mrs. Hala Youssef Ahmed Ragab, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Thailand, jointly opened the African Café Week at Buakaew Brew by APCD located at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event was attended by executives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomats from African Embassies in Thailand, members of the media, and representatives from Ethiopian Airlines.

