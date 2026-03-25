The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, joins the international community in commemorating the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

On this solemn occasion, the AUC Chairperson pays tribute to the millions of African women, men and children who were forcibly uprooted, subjected to inhumane suffering, and deprived of their dignity and fundamental rights, in what remains one of the darkest chapters in human history.

The AUC Chairperson underscores that the transatlantic slave trade was not only a profound human tragedy, but also a structural injustice whose enduring consequences continue to affect societies across Africa and the African diaspora. In this regard, preserving the memory of these atrocities is essential, alongside a renewed collective commitment to justice, dignity and equality.

The AUC Chairperson calls for strengthened global efforts to confront the legacy of slavery and to address its lasting socio-economic and cultural impacts. He reaffirms the importance of education, remembrance and dialogue as critical tools to combat racism, discrimination and all forms of intolerance.

The AUC Chairperson further reiterates the African Union’s commitment to advancing a global agenda of reparative justice, in line with the continent’s priorities and the aspirations of African peoples and the diaspora.

As the African Union continues to promote unity, solidarity and shared prosperity, this day stands as a powerful reminder of the resilience of African peoples and of the enduring imperative to uphold human dignity and justice for all.