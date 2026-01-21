On 21 January, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Olexandr Mischenko received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Ukraine, Mr. Ahmed Ouail.

Olexandr Mishchenko congratulated the Ambassador on the start of his work in Ukraine and expressed hope for the active development of bilateral relations as well as for more active support by Algeria for our State, particularly in the context of adopting UN resolutions condemning Russia’s armed aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The parties discussed the state of Ukrainian-Algerian relations and the prospects for their development in the medium and long term, and identified key areas of cooperation, in particular in the context of full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

It was agreed to intensify high-level political dialogue, notably in the context of the future visit to Ukraine of the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Mr. Ahmed Attaf.