In a Finals Game 7 classic that featured 11 lead changes and yet another late Indiana comeback, the Thunder got 29 points&12 assists from Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to hold off a relentless Pacers team, 103-91 (https://apo-opa.co/44cTtIy), and claim the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The win marks the Thunder’s first championship in the franchise’s Oklahoma City era, as top-seeded OKC — the second-youngest Finals team in the shot-clock era — becomes the fourth team in NBA history to win 84 total games.

Playing most of the game without an injured Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana rallied from 22 down to cut OKC’s lead to 10 in the 4th quarter, but never got closer.

Chet Holmgren recorded a Finals Game 7-record five blocks to go with 18 points and Jalen Williams dropped 20 as the Thunder won the turnover battle, 21-7.

Bennedict Mathurin had 24 off the bench for Indiana. Pascal Siakam (Cameroon) recorded 16 points and 4 rebounds.