Nigerian oil and gas company Oando Energy has joined African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 as an Emerald Sponsor with compelling financial momentum after reporting a 10% year‑on‑year rise in profit after tax to ₦241.3 billion in profit for the full year 2025.

Driven by stronger upstream performance, expanded crude and gas liftings and increased gas sales volumes, this performance is a clear indicator of operational resilience and strategic focus in a challenging macro environment. This sets the stage for Oando Energy’s role at AEW 2026, where Africa’s leading policymakers, operators and investors will meet in Cape Town from 12–16 October 2026 to accelerate deal‑making and project delivery in the continent’s energy sector.

Oando Energy is deeply engaged across Nigeria’s hydrocarbon value chain and beyond, with diversified upstream and energy services operations. In March 2026, Oando signed a Production Sharing Contract for Block KON‑13 in Angola’s onshore Kwanza Basin, securing a 45 % operated interest and further diversifying its upstream footprint outside Nigeria. This block, with estimated prospective resources between 770 million and 1.1 billion barrels of oil, positions Oando as one of the few indigenous African operators with active upstream assets across multiple jurisdictions.

Additionally, its upstream subsidiary, Oando Energy Resources, holds interests in more than 14 oil and gas assets across Nigeria and São Tomé and Príncipe and manages over 22,400 km² of gross acreage, supported by a pipeline network of 1,255 km, 14 flow stations and gas processing capacity in excess of 3.6 billion standard cubic feet per day. The company’s disciplined capital allocation and operational excellence have driven production growth in 2025, with upstream volumes averaging 32,482 barrels per day. These gains reflect the full-year consolidation of the NAOC Joint Venture assets.

Beyond its core hydrocarbon operations, Oando Group continues to broaden its energy portfolio with plans for a 1.2 GW solar PV module assembly plant in Nigeria, including a recycling line aimed at enhancing local renewable energy manufacturing capacity and circular economy outcomes. Oando has also collaborated with Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency on solar deployment initiatives designed to expand access to clean energy in underserved regions, reinforcing its role as a multidimensional energy player committed to long‑term development impact.

“Oando Energy’s commitment as an Emerald Sponsor at African Energy Week 2026 reflects our conviction that Africa’s energy future will be defined not just by resource potential, but by companies that deliver operational excellence, drive cross‑border growth and unlock value at scale. Oando stands ready to partner with governments, investors and industry leaders to accelerate projects, deepen regional integration and deliver energy solutions that power African prosperity,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Oando Energy’s Emerald Sponsorship at AEW 2026 underscores the company’s belief in Africa’s energy investment trajectory. Through this partnership, Oando is set to enhance its visibility among key decision‑makers, foster new capital and contribute to dialogues on how indigenous energy companies can lead execution, commercialization and sector transformation across the continent.