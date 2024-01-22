​The Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, represented by CDA / KUAI RI Dede Rifai, PF Pensosbud Rendy Ramanda, PF Consular Robert Edwin, and staff, attended a gathering and farewell event for 9 (nine) Indonesian students who had completed their undergraduate (S1) and postgraduate (S2) education at the Islamic Call College (ICC) Institute in Tripoli, Libya on January 19, 2024.

Two of the nine Indonesian students will pursue their Master's degrees at Sirte University, Libya.

These seven males and two females are part of a larger group of 193 Indonesian students at the ICC /KDI Institute and Asmariyah University in Zliten, Libya.

There are 193 Indonesian students and hundreds of Indonesian workers have been present in Libya and that the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli has been in full operation since May 2022 indicates that the situation in Libya is progressively becoming safer and more conducive.

This event, organized by the Indonesian Student Family Unity (KKMI) in Tripoli and supported by the Indonesian Embassy, further strengthens the positive relations between KKMI and the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli.