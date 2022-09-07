Nigerien parastatal corporation SONIDEP will be attending and participating as a bronze sponsor at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector, which will take place from October 18-21 in Cape Town. Representing one of Africa’s rapidly expanding hydrocarbons markets, the participation of SONIDEP as a bronze sponsor at AEW 2022 will be crucial for shaping discussions around the challenges and opportunities faced by the continent’s energy sector and how enhancing investments across the oil and gas mid-stream and downstream sectors will help accelerate energy market growth.

Since its establishment in 1977 as part of a government decree, SONIDEP has boosted Niger’s midstream and downstream sectors with the parastatal overseeing the importation, transportation, storage, refining, marketing and retail of petroleum products across the west African country. Now, with the country seeking foreign direct investment to boost midstream and downstream activities, AEW 2022 presents the best platform for SONIDEP to highlight investment opportunities across the country’s expanding hydrocarbons market.

With Niger seeking to optimize the exploitation of its estimated 24 billion cubic feet of gas and 3.7 billion barrels of oil reserves for energy security domestically, across the region as well as at a global level, SONIDEP represents a key facilitator of the country’s hydrocarbon market expansion with the parastatal spearheading several large-scale projects such as the $4.5 billion Niger-Berlin pipeline and the 4,128km Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline.

Moreover, with SONIDEP driving the country’s local content development to ensure increased participation of the local population and companies in the exploitation and monetization of domestic energy resources, AEW 2022 will enable the company engage, discuss and sign deals to cooperate on skills development and knowledge sharing with regional, continental and international energy stakeholders and regulatory authorities.

In addition, with African energy stakeholders and policymakers uniting at AEW 2022 to discuss the role of the continent’s estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to improve energy access across the continent – at a time when Niger’s oil and gas market is booming, with production anticipated to increase fivefold by 2030 on the back of the country’s massive exploration campaigns, favorable regulatory and fiscal framework, and increased market interest by international E&P companies - SONIDEP, as a bronze sponsor, will share best practices for improving activities across the entire hydrocarbons value chain. For Africa to realize its future energy security goals, Niger’s energy resources will play a key role in ensuring energy reliability and making energy poverty history by 2030.

“The Chamber is honored to host SONIDEP, one of Africa’s leading oil and gas companies pushing for wider industry growth, as a bronze sponsor at AEW 2022. By shaping critical dialogue around solutions to challenges being faced by oil and gas infrastructure operators and developers, SONIDEP will help define a clear roadmap of how Africa can maximize the utilization of domestic oil and gas resources to make energy poverty history across the continent by 2030,” states Verner Ayukegba, senior vice president at the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host a delegation from SONIDEP in high-level meetings and panel discussions, with the company set to provide an update on project deployment whilst promoting investment opportunities across the country’s expanding midstream and downstream sectors.

