This collaborative endeavor is a significant advancement in the commercialisation of feed and forage production, and it is consistent with recent government initiatives, including the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development and the endorsement of the National Dairy Policy. In order to guarantee the fulfilment of these multimillion-dollar commitments and to position the sector for sustainable growth and innovation, CDI will persist in providing support for post-event activities.

The Feed and Fodder Deal Room, which was conducted in Abuja in November, was the first of its kind. The Deal Room was designed to encourage investment in Nigeria's feed and fodder sector by convening key stakeholders, including financial institutions, equipment suppliers, investors, and government agencies.

Nigeria's Feed and Fodder Multi-Stakeholder Platform achieved a remarkable success under the RAFFS Project by securing over USD 100 million in investor commitments during the Agri Summit Africa (ASA) Deal Room, which was sponsored by the Commodity Development Initiative (CDI) in partnership with Sterling Bank.

