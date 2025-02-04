Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri will participate as a speaker at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025. Taking place from March 24-26 in Brazzaville, CEIF 2025 will showcase partnership and investment opportunities in the hydrocarbon exploration, gas monetization, green energy and downstream industries across the Central African region.

Coinciding with Nigeria’s aims to increase oil production to 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2026, the Republic of Congo has its own ambitious strategy to increase production to 500,000 bpd by the end of this year. As such, Minister Lokpobiri’s participation at CEIF 2025 is expected to play a vital role in driving cooperation between the two countries while facilitating strategic investment opportunities.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates to ongoing expansions across the country.

Nigeria and the Republic of Congo serve as the first and fourth-largest oil producers in Africa, respectively. To attract investment in oil and gas and support production goals, Nigeria has initiated a series of measures to make the market attractive for foreign capital. Meanwhile, the Republic of Congo is gearing up for a significant increase in its oil output over the next three years, driven by a series of landmark projects spearheaded by industry giants including TotalEnergies, Trident Energy and Perenco.

Serving as the premier platform for energy investment in the Central African region, CEIF 2025 is well-positioned to support Nigeria and Congo’s shared target of driving regional cooperation, energy security and socioeconomic development. As such, Lokpobiri’s participation at CEIF 2025 is expected to showcase how collaboration between two of Africa’s largest oil producing nations can unlock the full potential of ongoing and upcoming oil projects, which are set to transform the continent’s energy landscape.