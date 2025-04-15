Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, successfully concluded a series of high-level engagements in London, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to fostering trade and investment partnerships with the UK. The visit, anchored around the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit held on 7-8 April, provided a vital platform to showcase Nigeria’s strategic economic priorities and attract investment into key sectors.

During her visit, Dr. Oduwole participated in two exclusive events hosted by Invest Africa, engaging with top-tier stakeholders, business leaders, and investors. These engagements underscored Nigeria’s dedication to economic diversification, investment mobilisation, and strengthening the London-Lagos investment corridor.

On 8 April, the Minister delivered a keynote address at an Invest Africa-hosted roundtable, where she outlined Nigeria’s investment potential and strategic trade policies. The discussion focused on boosting non-oil sectors, promoting ease of doing business, and enhancing UK-Nigeria commercial ties. Senior executives from the UK business and investor community engaged directly with the Minister, fostering dialogue on new investment opportunities and partnerships that will contribute to Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, stated: “Nigeria is open for business, and we are committed to creating an environment that fosters investment, innovation, and economic growth. Our engagements in London demonstrate our dedication to strengthening trade ties, supporting local and foreign investors, and ensuring that Nigeria remains a prime investment destination. The opportunities in Nigeria, particularly in non-oil sectors, are immense, and we invite investors to be part of this journey towards sustainable development.”

Additionally, the Minister participated in an exclusive event co-hosted by Invest Africa in partnership with Lagos Free Zone (LFZ). This strategic engagement positioned LFZ as a premier investment hub within Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, showcasing its potential to attract global investors and support the country’s industrialisation agenda. The event featured a presentation by Lagos Free Zone MD&CEO, Adesuwa Ladoja, and a dynamic panel discussion exploring Nigeria’s industrial landscape and how LFZ can support UK businesses keen on exploring pathways for sustainable growth in Nigeria.

Karen Taylor, Chair of Invest Africa, commented: “Invest Africa is proud to facilitate meaningful engagement between Nigerian leaders and the UK business community. The Minister’s participation in our events underscores Nigeria’s strategic importance as a trade and investment partner. We look forward to continuing to support initiatives that drive economic collaboration and unlock new business opportunities.”

Adesuwa Ladoja, MD&CEO of Lagos Free Zone, remarked: “The Lagos Free Zone represents a game-changer for Nigeria’s manufacturing and industrial sectors, offering world-class infrastructure and seamless business operations. This event provided a crucial platform to showcase how strategic investments in LFZ can unlock deeper penetration into the Nigerian market for UK businesses and drive Nigeria’s industrialisation. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to welcoming global investors.”

Dr. Oduwole’s engagements in London aligned with Nigeria’s four key strategic pillars: investment mobilisation, trade revenue growth, economic diversification, and strategic communications. Through these discussions, the Minister reinforced Nigeria’s proactive approach to fostering international trade relations, unlocking new business opportunities, and strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and the UK.

As Nigeria continues its journey toward sustainable economic transformation, the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment remains committed to advancing strategic partnerships and positioning Nigeria as a top-tier investment destination on the global stage.

