As Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim prepares to conclude his term in January 2026 as Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) reflects on a transformative chapter in the institution’s history – one defined by bold ideas, pragmatic leadership and an unrelenting commitment to ending African energy poverty.

To continue this legacy, the Chamber calls on APPO leaders to select a successor who will build on this momentum, who views Africa’s private sector as a driver of development and who is committed to advancing the transformative initiatives that Dr. Ibrahim championed. Now is the moment for a forward-looking decision that ensures continuity, innovation and a strong voice for Africa in the global energy arena.

During his mandate, Dr. Ibrahim positioned APPO as a credible, forward-looking institution capable of articulating a unified African voice in global energy discussions. At a time when the continent’s development is too often dictated by external agendas, he consistently reminded Africa of its right to define its own path, develop its resources, fund its projects and power its people.

Among his most notable contributions is the advancement of the $5 billion Africa Energy Bank (AEB), a visionary initiative to finance African energy with African capital. Developed in partnership with Afreximbank, the AEB represents a practical solution to decades of financial dependence and an essential tool in the fight against energy poverty as it approaches its historic operational launch. Under his leadership, APPO also took concrete steps to establish a Center of Excellence in Nigeria, in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, designed to strengthen local capacity, foster specialized expertise and ensure knowledge, skills and innovation remain firmly anchored on the continent.

“Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim set a high bar for APPO leadership,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “His tenure renewed confidence among African producers, showing that oil and gas are not obstacles to transition but instruments of progress. The next Secretary General must uphold this legacy, seize the momentum, drive Africa’s energy agenda forward and harness private sector investment to turn the continent’s vast potential into sustainable growth. The world is watching – Africa cannot afford to lose this opportunity.”

The Chamber recognizes the strong slate of candidates competing for the role of Secretary General, and is confident that each possesses the leadership and experience needed to guide APPO into its next chapter. The AEC stands ready to collaborate with the new Secretary General once selected, in support of a unified vision for Africa’s energy future.

The next Secretary General will play a pivotal role in broadening APPO’s membership base, bringing new energy-producing nations such as Namibia and South Africa into the fold, and ensuring the successful launch and establishment of the AEB. Just as importantly, the next phase of leadership must prioritize the empowerment of youth, ensuring that young Africans are at the forefront of the industry’s evolution.

At this year’s African Energy Week, that next generation of young, pragmatic leadership was clearly on display: Ghana’s Minister of Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor, and Senegal’s Minister of Energy, Birame Souleye Diop, played leading roles in the opening of the event, joined by energy ministers from Nigeria, the Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea. The AEC believes that empowering such leadership will be instrumental in driving the next phase of APPO’s growth and ensuring that Africa’s voice continues to resonate on the global stage.

As Dr. Ibrahim’s mandate concludes, African ministers, national oil companies and industry partners express deep gratitude for his service and vision. Yet the challenge of continuity now begins. The next APPO Secretary General inherits not only an institution strengthened by his leadership, but also a responsibility to chart a new course that embraces innovation, builds resilient African institutions and ensures the continent remains competitive in the era of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The AEC advocates for the right leadership to seize this pivotal moment. Africa’s energy future depends on a Secretary General who will uphold APPO’s mission, champion private sector development and drive the continent’s energy ambitions forward. Dr. Ibrahim’s tenure laid the groundwork; now Africa needs a leader who will build on this foundation and elevate the continent’s energy ambitions to new heights.