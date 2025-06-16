In partnership with the Sierra Leonean Ministry of Health, international charity Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.org) is preparing for the next phase of its ongoing mission to deliver free, life-changing surgeries and training for healthcare professionals. This new phase is scheduled to begin in August.

As part of the preparations, the Global Mercy™ is temporarily leaving Sierra Leone for a planned maintenance period in Cadiz, Spain. The ship will return in August to continue delivering specialised surgical care until the ship departs in June 2026.

Even after the ship departs, a team on the ground will continue working alongside our partners to strengthen the country’s healthcare workforce and surgical care system through 2030. This aligns with the government’s national priorities to improve access to essential surgical care and strengthen medical capacity.

Since its initial arrival in Freetown in August 2023, the world’s largest purpose-built civilian hospital ship has provided over 3,630 free surgeries and training for more than 290 healthcare professionals, on board the ship as well as on the ground. Each week, the ship has had between 4 and 8 Sierra Leonean participants receiving on-ship training.

Dr. Sandra Lako, Mercy Ships Country Director for Sierra Leone, said: “We look forward to the ship’s return in August as we continue to partner with the Ministry of Health and the University of Sierra Leone to strengthen surgical care. Even after the ship departs in 2026, our agreement with the government underscores a shared commitment to lasting impact through 2030. We’re already witnessing the ripple effect of this sustained partnership in action.”

When the Global Mercy returns in August 2025, this will mark the charity’s third consecutive field service in Sierra Leone and its eighth visit to the country since 1992, reinforcing a long-standing partnership aimed at improving access to safe surgical care for those who need it most.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Austin Demby, said: “Our partnership with Mercy Ship has been truly life-transforming for the people of this country. As a government, we are very proud of the significant contributions they are making in improving access to free surgical services as well as improving capacity of the health workforce through training. We look forward to the next field service and we will provide all the support necessary to make more Sierra Leoneans benefit from their assistance.”

Mercy Ships will continue working alongside the University of Sierra Leone to support the delivery of the nurse anaesthesia diploma course, helping to address the country’s current shortage of anaesthesia providers. The long-term aim is for this program to be fully led by Sierra Leonean faculty to ensure a sustainable increase in qualified professionals .

In addition, Mercy Ships is continuing to partner with the Connaught Hospital in the Safer Surgery programme, which has an emphasis on strengthening surgical teams and working towards measurable improvements in patient care.

Support for dental education will continue through the sponsorship of Sierra Leonean dental students studying at Gamal Abdel Nasser University in Guinea, in partnership with the University of Sierra Leone.

