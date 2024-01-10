Africa Sports Unified (ASU) (https://ASUnified.com), a boutique strategic consultancy and knowledge hub dedicated to connecting and developing a sustainable Pan-African sports ecosystem, is delighted to announce the launch of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Overview Report.

ASU today released an in-depth report on the Africa Cup of Nations 2023, offering a comprehensive analysis of the tournament's impact on sports, economics, and culture in Africa. The report delves into the dynamics of Africa’s biggest sporting event, showcasing how the tournament is more than just a series of matches, but a catalyst for social and economic change.

Highlighting key statistics and trends, the report reveals the increasing significance of AFCON in the global sports arena. It provides an exclusive look into the commercial&media partners, venues and host cities as well as analysis on social media and the evolving landscape of fan engagement.

"AFCON 2023 is not just a celebration of African football; it's a testament to the continent's growing stature in the global sports industry," said Gabriel Ajala, Founder of Africa Sports Unified. "Our report offers a one stop destination pertaining to all the key information regarding the tournament from trusted sources. Our analysis offers valuable insights for governments, sports federations, business sectors and fans, showcasing the multifaceted impact of this prestigious event."

To download the full report, please click HERE (https://apo-opa.co/3HeTGzW).

About Africa sports Unified:

Africa Sports Unified is a boutique strategic consultancy and knowledge hub. Our purpose is to connect key stakeholders and develop a sustainable Pan-African sports ecosystem by highlighting the socio-economic benefits that sport brings both on and off the field, through our advisory, events, educational programmes and market leading insights.