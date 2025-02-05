A newly constructed micro-dam in Rehei administrative area, Halhal sub-zone, was inaugurated on 2 February. The project was carried out in collaboration with the public, the Ministry of Agriculture, and members of the Defense Forces.

Mr. Mahmud Hamid, administrator of the area, noted that water supply had been a major challenge for residents. He expressed optimism that the micro-dam would significantly improve access to water for both humans and livestock.

Mr. Girmatsion Abraha, administrator of the sub-zone, and Lt. Col. Gebreab Tsehaye, Commander of the 34th Division, emphasized that the collaborative effort between the public and Defense Forces was part of a broader integrated development program.

Mr. Gebremeskel Tewolde, a representative of the Ministry of Agriculture, explained that in addition to providing potable water, the micro-dam would support the development of irrigation farming in the area.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the Anseba region, praised the active involvement of Defense Forces members in various development initiatives aimed at improving public livelihoods.

The inauguration ceremony featured cultural and artistic performances by the ‘Lalimba’ cultural group of the 34th Division.