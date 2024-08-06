On the afternoon of 6 August 2024, H.E. Han Jing, new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Zambia, arrived in Zambia. Ambassador Han was welcomed at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by Ms. Etambuyu Gundersen, Permanent Secretary for International Cooperation and Relations, Ms. Hellen Chifwaila, Director for Political Affairs, and Ms. Cheswa Silwizya, Chief of Protocol, from the Zambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and senior officials from the Chinese Embassy.

Ambassador Han thanked the Zambian side for its warm reception. He said that 2024 is a big year for China-Zambia relations and he is honored to be appointed Chinese Ambassador to Zambia at a time when the two countries are jointly celebrating the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and preparing for the next FOCAC summit. He looked forward to working with the Zambian side to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and work for a better future of China-Zambia relations, building on their all-weather friendship.

Permanent Secretary Gundersen conveyed greetings from H.E. President Hakainde Hichilema and said that the Zambian side values its all-weather friendship with China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stands ready to support Ambassador Han during his tenure in Zambia, and that the Zambian side looks forward to working with the Chinese side to make good preparation for the upcoming FOCAC summit.