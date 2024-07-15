As ITC begins a new phase of its work with Tunisia’s clothing industry, we’ll be working directly with businesses to introduce digital systems and more sustainable processes.

Using circular production essentially produces zero waste. That’s better for the environment, and gives a competitive edge for companies seeking to ease consumer worries about fast fashion.

That means companies can create more and better jobs, especially for women.

The second phase of the project launched in Tunis, on 14 June 2024.

‘Today, we celebrate the successes of the initial phase and embark on a promising new chapter aimed at boosting the export competitiveness of the Tunisian textile sector through economic development and job creation,’ said Mehdi Chaker, ITC project manager.

During the first phase of the project, known as GTEX/MENATEX, the International Trade Centre (ITC) worked with policymakers to improve the regulatory environment. The project worked with business support organizations and academic institutions to improve training. Experts also worked directly with small businesses and fashion designers to improve their operations. Specific support went to interior regions, outside of the capital.

As a result, 44 small businesses made international business transactions, and 586 new contracts were signed, leading to a $45 million increase in export value.

Businesses working with GTEX/MENATEX created 3,140 jobs since 2017. One company in Gafsa that established a new unit, resulting in the creation of 10 new positions.

The project’s strong focus on gender equality meant that 422 of those jobs went to women, while 218 women received promotions to higher positions. Additionally, four women designers gained international visibility and secured orders worth $10,000 from new clients in Belgium and the United Arab Emirates.

A Promising New Chapter

The second phase looks to build on those successes.

The launch event gathered the ITC project team, representatives from donor organizations SECO (Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs) and Sida (Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency). Key figures from public and private Tunisian institutions, industry leaders and fashion designers also attended.

Donor and institutional representatives welcomed the gains from the first phase. They cited the need to improve the regulatory framework, enhance collaboration in the industry, and make businesses more competitive globally.

Key Achievements and Future Focus

The second phase, set to span four years (2024-2027), will operate on two levels. One level will work on policy and the institutional ecosystem. The second level will work with enterprises, including industrial small businesses, fashion designers, leading companies, and green technology providers.

The event concluded with a fashion show featuring the latest collections from Tunisian designers involved in GTEX/MENATEX II. The collections showcased a blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting the richness and diversity of Tunisian fashion.

With the launch of this second phase, a new step has been taken to energize and strengthen the textile industry in Tunisia, opening promising prospects.