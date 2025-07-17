Network International (Network) (https://www.Network.ae/), a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa, has announced a collaboration with Blu Penguin, a Ghana-based fintech and mobile money aggregator, to provide mobile money transactions via Network’s N-Genius™ payment terminals. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding financial inclusion and driving payment innovation across Ghana and the broader West African region.

Through this collaboration, Network’s clients in Ghana can now process mobile money payments from all providers using their current N-Genius point-of-sale terminals. This development strengthens Network’s role as a third-party payment processor (TPP), broadening its service offerings and demonstrating its commitment to adapting to evolving market needs.

Chinwe Uzoho, Regional Managing Director, Western Africa – Processing at Network International, stated, “This partnership with Blu Penguin reinforces our commitment to advancing digital commerce and financial inclusion. By integrating mobile money transaction capabilities into our N-Genius terminals, we are providing a seamless payment experience that caters to the needs of both banked and unbanked individuals, helping businesses and financial institutions offer greater transaction flexibility.”

Sebastian Yalley, Managing Director, Ghana – Processing at Network International, added: “This collaboration represents a significant advancement for Ghana’s payments landscape. It enhances our service offerings for banks by combining the strong mobile money processing capabilities of Blu Penguin with our industry-leading card infrastructure to provide a unified app for merchants to deliver secure, accessible, and convenient payment capabilities.”

Through this collaboration, Blu Penguin will integrate its technology with Network International’s acquiring infrastructure, ensuring a secure and efficient backend for processing mobile money transactions across major telecom networks. With operations in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and DRC Congo, Blu Penguin’s mobile-first strategy streamlines transactions, making digital payments more accessible to millions of consumers across the region.

Tenu Awoonor, Founder of Blu Penguin, commented, “This collaboration goes beyond technology integration; it is a strategic effort to improve payment accessibility and convenience for merchants in Africa. By partnering with Network International, we are equipping banks and merchants with the ability to offer multiple payment options in a single app, making transactions more seamless. We get to leverage our respective strengths in a collaborative effort with financial institutions to drive faster adoption and usage of digital payments to support greater financial inclusion in Africa.”

The initial phase of the partnership has commenced, and plans are to enable this feature across all financial institutions using Network International’s N-Genius™ terminals in Ghana and ultimately Sub-Sahara Africa.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,500+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 196,000+ merchants.

About The Blu Penguin:

The Blu Penguin Company Limited is a licensed pan-African fintech firm committed to providing digital payment solutions that cater to the diverse evolving needs of small, medium and large sized enterprises. With a vision to drive financial inclusion in Africa, we provide a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance and simplify both in-store and online payment collection for merchants. We serve banks, telecom companies, merchants and governments to offer payment services to millions of customers every day.