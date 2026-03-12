Network International (Network) (www.Network.ae), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, and ADCB Egypt - part of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group, one of the UAE’s foremost financial institutions - have launched FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager.

The advanced analytics solution, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, delivers superior fraud detection. This is part of Network’s Enterprise Fraud Prevention initiative in Egypt, marking a first of its kind in safeguarding the country’s digital financial transactions.

The FICO Falcon fraud solution will enable ADCB Egypt and its customers to benefit from real-time fraud protection. By creating a unique behavioral profile for every customer and analyzing millions of transactions, the system can instantly identify and prevent fraudulent activity to safeguard accounts and ensure a seamless, secure experience at every touchpoint.

This partnership between Network International and ADCB Egypt further reinforces Network’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s financial inclusion agenda, specifically by combating fraud. It also establishes Network as a preferred partner for best-in-class fraud management solutions amongst Egyptian banks.

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa at Network International, said: “We are thrilled to have successfully deployed this solution, which marks a significant chapter in Network’s payments processing business in North Africa. The go-live of the FICO fraud solution underscores ADCB Egypt’s impact on the market by providing best-in-class digital customer experiences enhanced by operational efficiency. This partnership demonstrates Network’s commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and scalable payment solutions across the region.”

Alexandre Graff, Vice President of Global Partners&Alliances at FICO: “Fighting fraud is a critical priority in Egypt. FICO Falcon Fraud Manager is the leading AI-powered solution in this space, protecting 4 billion payment accounts worldwide. We are proud to partner with Network International and ADCB Egypt as they give Egyptian credit grantors the power to stop fraud faster, reduce friction in the customer experience, and safeguard consumers’ financial health.”

FICO and Network International have been working together since 2017, combining FICO’s innovative technology-led solutions with Network’s digital payments expertise to enhance fraud detection and prevention.

Corporate Communications:

Network International

Tel: +971 4 303 2431

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

About FICO:

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at https://www.FICO.com.

FICO and Falcon are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.