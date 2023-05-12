NEMA Sokoto Operations Office carried out an awareness campaign against Epidemics in Kwanni Community of Sokoto South LGA.

The occasion was chaired by Marafan Kwanni, Alh Aliyu Ahmad Tambari who was represented by Magajin Kwanni Alh Bello.

The audience expressed their profound gratitude to NEMA for choosing Kwanni as the venue for community sensitization.

The members of the community responded positively during the campaign and promise to heed the advice given by the Health personnels.

Questions were asked by both the male and female in attendance, they sought to know the best ways to minimize or eradicate the epidemics.