Nelson Pompigne-Mognard, born on 1 April 2008 (17 years old), is a Number Eight and open-side flanker currently playing for Bromsgrove School in the UK.
Height: 1.82 m (5 ft 11.5 in)
Weight: 98 kg (216 Lbs)
Bromsgrove School (UK) – 1st XV (First Team)
Physical capabilities:
1RM Squat: 183 kg
1RM Bench Press: 126 kg
1RM Prone Row: 94 kg
Countermovement Jump (CMJ): 50,1 cm (best in the 1st XV)
Velocity Bar Testing (Bench): 1.36 m/s (best in the 1st XV)
Sprint 0–10 m: 1.82 s
Sprint 0–20 m: 3.16 s
Bronco Test: 309 s
Reactive Strength Index (Drop Jump): 1.95
Aerobic Fitness (MAS): 3.95 m/s
Contact:
