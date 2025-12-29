Senior executives from state-backed and nationally anchored energy companies will participate at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) 2026, highlighting the growing role of national energy champions in Libya’s upstream reopening. Turkey’s TPAO, Hungary’s MOL Plc. and Poland’s ORLEN Group have confirmed senior-level participation, reflecting renewed confidence among government-backed operators as Libya advances licensing, exploration and production activity.

Scheduled for January 24-26, 2026, in Tripoli, the fourth edition of LEES comes as Libya accelerates upstream investment, refines its licensing strategy and works to lift operational constraints across key basins. Held under the theme “Infrastructure&Investment Driving Energy Growth”, the summit is officially endorsed by the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Oil and Gas and the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

Turkey’s national oil company TPAO has become one of the most active state-backed entrants into Libya’s upstream sector. In June 2025, TPAO signed an offshore exploration MoU with the NOC covering geological and geophysical studies across four offshore areas, including a 10,000-km 2D seismic survey. Having also qualified as an operator in Libya’s 2025 bid round, TPAO has indicated readiness to deploy capital and technical expertise as Libya reopens to international partnerships. CEO Ahmet Türkoğlu will address LEES 2026.

Poland’s ORLEN Group has expanded its Libyan footprint following improvements in the operating environment. Through PGNiG Upstream North Africa, the company resumed preparations for active exploration in 2025 after the lifting of force majeure, reinforcing its presence in the Murzuq Basin. ORLEN operates the 5,500 km2 EPL 113 concession and has engaged with the NOC and Zallaf Oil and Gas on production forecasts at the Al-Wafa field, technical cooperation and gas infrastructure development, while evaluating additional upstream opportunities as Libya moves toward higher production targets. ORLEN Group CEO Ireneusz Fąfara will speak at LEES 2026.

Hungary’s MOL Plc. joins LEES 2026 following its qualification as an operator in Libya’s first international licensing round in nearly two decades. The milestone supports MOL’s strategy of expanding its international upstream portfolio and diversifying crude supply sources, positioning Libya as a potential cornerstone market for future growth. MOL will be represented by Zsombor Marton, Group Exploration and Production Executive Vice President.

“The participation of national energy champions such as TPAO, MOL and ORLEN Group underscores the renewed confidence state-backed operators are placing in Libya’s upstream potential,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power. “Their long-term outlook, institutional backing and operational capabilities will be critical to driving sustainable investment and production growth.”



Join industry leaders at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2026 in Tripoli and explore investment opportunities in one of North Africa’s most dynamic energy markets. LEES 2026 offers a premier platform for partnerships, innovation and sector growth. Visit www.LibyaSummit.com to secure your participation. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.