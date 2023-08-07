National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


Relief items comprising of food and non-food items from the Federal Government were distributed by NEMA Abuja Operations Office (AOO) in collaboration with Kogi State SEMA (KOSEMA) to persons affected by windstorm disaster in Ijumu and Lokoja LGAs of Kogi State.

Benefiting communities were Iyara, Ayetoro, Agbaja and Jamata.                                      

The Community Leaders, Local Government Chairmen and State Emergency Management Agency, thanked the DG Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, NEMA Management and the Federal Government for coming to their aid in their time of despair.  

