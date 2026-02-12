Namibia’s upstream narrative has, until recently, been defined by deepwater success in the Orange Basin, where major offshore discoveries have transformed perceptions of the country’s hydrocarbon potential. Galp’s Mopane discovery, estimated to hold up to 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent, alongside TotalEnergies’ Venus find, has firmly positioned Namibia on the global exploration map and underpinned expectations of first offshore oil before the end of the decade. Alongside this offshore momentum, however, a parallel story is unfolding onshore, where frontier basins, lower entry costs and improving geological understanding are drawing increased attention from explorers and investors alike.

What Makes Onshore Namibia Attractive?

Onshore Namibia presents a compelling proposition, particularly in the current global investment climate. Compared with deepwater developments, onshore exploration offers significantly lower drilling and operating costs, shorter project timelines and greater flexibility during appraisal. These advantages help reduce risk while allowing companies to test frontier plays more efficiently – a key factor given that Namibia’s onshore basins remain underexplored by international standards.

The most advanced onshore exploration activity is currently taking place in the Kavango Basin, led by ReconAfrica. In December 2025, the company completed drilling at its Kavango West 1X well to a depth of approximately 4,200 meters. Data collected during drilling confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons across a substantial section of the well, including several zones that could potentially support future production. Additional hydrocarbon indications were identified at deeper levels, pointing to the possibility of multiple viable targets within the basin. While the well was not immediately placed into production, the results marked one of the most significant onshore milestones achieved in Namibia to date and confirmed the existence of a working petroleum system.

Building on these findings, ReconAfrica plans to return to Kavango West 1X in early 2026 to conduct a production test. The results of this program will be critical in determining whether the hydrocarbons identified can be produced at commercial rates and whether the Kavango Basin can progress from exploration concept to viable development. Beyond this initial well, the company controls a substantial onshore acreage position across Namibia and neighboring Angola, providing considerable scope for follow-up drilling and potential farm-in opportunities should results prove encouraging.

Further west, the Owambo Basin represents another onshore frontier attracting growing interest. Exploration efforts led by joint ventures involving Monitor Exploration, 88 Energy and Legend Oil Namibia have focused on gravity, magnetic and environmental surveys under Petroleum Exploration Licence 93. These studies have identified several structural leads, including large closures capable of supporting hydrocarbon trapping within a rift-related petroleum system. While seismic acquisition and interpretation are expected to continue through 2026, the basin is increasingly viewed as a medium-term opportunity that could complement progress in the Kavango Basin.

Exploration and Activity Outlook

Looking ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be a defining year for Namibia’s onshore ambitions. In addition to the planned Kavango West production test, operators are expected to expand geochemical sampling and subsurface studies across multiple lisence areas, both within Namibia and along its onshore extension into Angola. These programs are aimed at reducing exploration risk and supporting investment decisions at a time when African onshore oil and gas spending is forecast to rise, driven by demand for lower-cost, shorter-cycle developments.

As this onshore momentum builds, the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) is emerging as a key forum for engagement between government, operators and investors shaping the country’s upstream future. Scheduled to take place in Windhoek from 14–16 April 2026 under the theme “The Road to First Oil and Beyond,” NIEC brings together policymakers, regulators, explorers, financiers and service providers at a critical point in Namibia’s development trajectory. While offshore projects continue to dominate global headlines, the conference provides onshore explorers with a platform to showcase progress, advance partnerships and engage investors seeking diversification beyond deepwater plays.

For onshore licence holders, NIEC creates tangible opportunities to progress farm-in discussions, secure technical and financial partners and align exploration timelines with national development priorities. As Namibia advances both offshore and onshore, NIEC ensures that policy, investment and technical planning move forward in step.

The African Energy Chamber serves as the strategic partner of NIEC 2026, working alongside government and industry to advance investment, local content and responsible energy development in Namibia.