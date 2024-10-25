The Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) is proud to announce its 7th edition, which will take place from 23 – 25 April 2025 in Windhoek, Namibia. Convened by RichAfrica Consultancy and endorsed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org), this flagship event will gather global and local energy leaders, investors, service companies and financial institutions under the theme, “Leading The Way: Becoming An Energy Hub with In-Country Value.”

The 2025 theme highlights Namibia’s emergence as a regional energy hub, focusing on the strategic use of its abundant oil, gas and renewable resources and an enabling environment to attract global investment. As Namibia progresses on this path, it is crucial to ensure that local industries and communities benefit from the development of its world-class Orange Basin hydrocarbon discoveries. As part of efforts to promote sustainable growth, the conference will explore and unlock dynamic opportunities for partnership and investment aimed at expanding infrastructure, building local capacity, improving access to finance and enhancing regulatory frameworks.

Delegates at NIEC 2025 will witness and participate in insightful discussions on Namibia’s latest offshore discoveries, upcoming exploration campaigns, energy security, power industry growth, infrastructure development, renewable project rollout and green hydrogen initiatives. NIEC 2025 will also explore the nexus of Namibia’s energy sector and critical metals industry, and its role in driving broader economic and industrial development. The conference will feature an interactive exhibition where companies can showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions that are shaping Namibia’s energy future, with a focus on power access, environmental stewardship and sustainability.

With over 900 global and local delegates expected – including leading industry experts, investors and decision makers – NIEC 2025 will provide a premier platform for fostering strategic partnerships to accelerate Namibia’s progress toward becoming a regional energy hub. As part of its 7th edition, the conference also features the Future Energy Leaders Initiative, which aims to drive youth participation in Namibia’s energy industry and provides young professionals with opportunities for access, mentorship and skills development.

The 2025 edition is supported by the African Energy Chamber, with RMB confirmed as a Sapphire Sponsor and more to follow. The event builds on the successes of previous editions, which saw the announcement of impactful partnerships, including collaborations between Chevron and national oil company NAMCOR and Halliburton and Rhino Resources, all of which contributed to the advancement of Namibia’s exploration and development agenda.

Speaking on the importance of the 2025 theme, Selma Shimutwikeni, CEO of RichAfrica Consultancy and convenor of NIEC 2025, remarked: “For the 7th edition of NIEC, we are moving from reimagining resource-rich Namibia to leading the way with impactful action. Namibia is on the path to becoming a leading energy hub through strategic collaboration, in-country value creation and meaningful partnerships. This conference is a catalyst for action, turning conversations into real outcomes that drive investments, advance exploration and strengthen connections.”

Early bird registration for NIEC 2025 is now open. Stay updated by following #NIEC2025 on social media.

