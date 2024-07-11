Minister Nghipondoka said that the statue of Chairman Mao, located at the Chairman Mao Zedong High School built with Chinese assistance, not only symbolizes the profound friendship between Namibia and China, but will also promote the comradeship between the two countries.

In his remarks, Ambassador Zhao said that Chairman Mao was a greatly beloved leader of the Chinese people who enjoyed high respects worldwide and firmly supported the liberation struggles of the oppressed nations, including those in Africa. This is the first statue of Chairman Mao in Africa, and it will surely be an eternal symbol of China-Africa and China-Namibia friendship.

On July 3, 2024, the Chinese Embassy in Namibia and the Namibian Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture co-hosted the Unveiling Ceremony of the Statue of Chairman Mao Zedong at the Chairman Mao Zedong High School in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. The statue was unveiled by Hon. Anna Nghipondoka, Minister of Education, Arts and Culture. Ambassador Zhao Weiping, Namibian Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Namibian Ambassador to China, Governor of the Khomas Region, and over 100 other guests attended the ceremony. The statue was created and donated by Mr. Yuan Xikun, a famous Chinese artist.

