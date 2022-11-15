Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has underscored the strategic role of the Kenya Medical Training College in the achievement of the Universal Health Coverage.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with the management and board of the institution, the health CS said the government remains committed to deliver on its universal healthcare promise with the facility expected to play a critical role in its implementation through the training of qualified health work force.

“To underscore the critical role the College continues to play in the achievement of the Government’s Universal Health Coverage agenda as well as the Kenya Vision 2030, specifically the social pillar, I am gratified to note that this year, the College will be releasing 15, 914 fresh graduates into the health sector.” Observed Nakhumicha.

This even as she underscored the need for the institution to maintain the quality of training offered.

“To cement the place of KMTC as a preferred trainer, KMTC Higher National Diploma Qualifications have now been equated to Bachelor’s Degrees following accreditation from the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA). This is expected to further enhance the recognition of the College’s certificates both nationally and internationally.” Said the health CS.

Speaking during the meeting, Acting KMTC CEO Dr. Kelly Oluoch, said the institution remains committed to support the government’s healthcare agenda by offering quality training for mid-level health professionals. He pointed out that the College now boasts of a vast geographical spread, with 72 Campuses located across 44 out of the 47 Counties.

During the visit, the CS toured the skills lab and dissemination laboratory. The CS also met the ‘dancing nurse’, who became an internet sensation for dancing for a sick child at a Kenyan hospital, lauding her efforts which she said warmed the hearts of Kenyans and boosted the reputation of health practitioners.