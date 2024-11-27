From November 19 to 21, 2024, Nairobi hosted a three-day training of trainers on advancing inclusive disaster risk reduction strategies. Organized by UNDRR and attended by key stakeholders from Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan, the workshop equipped participants with critical knowledge and skills to integrate gender- and disability-responsive approaches into the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Disasters disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, including women, children, and persons with disabilities, amplifying pre-existing inequalities and creating significant barriers to resilience. Recognizing this, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, adopted in 2015, serves as a global blueprint to minimize disaster risks and build resilience. Its true success, however, hinges on inclusive implementation that addresses the diverse needs and experiences of all members of society, with a particular focus on empowering marginalized groups.

The workshop brought together a diverse group of participants, including representatives from national disaster management authorities, gender and disability focal points, local authorities, and community decision-makers. It also engaged advocates from organizations representing persons with disabilities, gender equality groups, and relevant intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, fostering a collaborative approach to inclusive disaster risk reduction.

During the workshop, participants explored the intersections of gender, disability, and disaster risk during interactive sessions, where they examined how these factors influence vulnerability and resilience. The workshop featured dynamic discussions, hands-on group exercises, and presentations from experts, including representatives from UNDRR, regional authorities, and the disaster management authorities of Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan.

The participants deepened their understanding of gender and disability concepts in disaster risk reduction, explored how these factors influence vulnerability and resilience, and learned to apply gender-responsive and disability-inclusive strategies in disaster management. They gained practical skills in integrating these approaches into national and local plans, built capacity to train others, and fostered cross-country collaboration by sharing experiences and best practices from Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan.

Key sessions focused on practical applications of gender-responsive and disability-inclusive practices within national and local disaster management plans, showcasing actionable steps to enhance resilience among marginalized groups, particularly women and persons with disabilities.

The workshop underscored the importance of translating international frameworks into concrete, actionable strategies. By highlighting tools such as the Gender Action Plan to support implementation of the Sendai Framework and the Disability Inclusion Strategy, participants gained practical insights into fostering inclusive disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation measures.

A unique aspect of the training was the emphasis on peer learning and networking. Country teams shared experiences and lessons learned, fostering collaboration and a shared commitment to advancing inclusive DRR policies and practices.