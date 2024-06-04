Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Rachid Talbi Alami, represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on 04 June 2024 in Seoul, in the first Korea-Africa Summit held under the theme “The Future We Build Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability and Solidarity”.
The Summit, which was launched by Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, will be attended by over 45 African countries, who will spend two days discussing ways of developing cooperation between Korea and African states, particularly in the economic, energy and digital fields.
This event is intended to lay the foundations for close cooperation between Africa and Korea, which in 2006 announced the “Korea Initiative for African Development”, through which this Asian country affirmed its commitment to sharing its development experience with the African continent.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.