“LoCAL is the best model to respond to the needs of the people” affirmed Domingos Lambo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, during the Annual LoCAL Board meeting in Mozambique.

More than 150 civil servants and administrators from Gaza, Inhambane, Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia Provinces gathered in Marracuene, Maputo, for the annual assessment of the Local Climate Adaptive Living Facility (LoCAL) – and to discuss matters related to local governance, public financial management system and planning related to fighting climate change.

The LoCAL Facility was designed to provide solutions by providing access to climate finance for local governments in eight districts in Gaza Province and five districts in Inhambane Province in 2014. By 2023, 30 of Mozambique's 154 districts are covered by the LoCAL methodology in nine of the country's 11 provinces.



LoCAL in Mozambique is supported by the Governments of Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland and Catalonia and the European Union, through the technical assistance of the United Nations Capital Development Fund.

“We held this event at a time when the government planning approach must be based on results, with priority given to the observance of the principles of transparency in the management of financial resources and accountability”, affirmed Domingos Lambo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. “We recognize the value of LoCAL and its contribution to fighting climate change in Mozambique”, he continued.

“And we thank LoCAL for strengthening the capacities of local actors to improve the performance of their activities, with special attention to planning, budgeting, accountability, procurement, acquisitions, as fundamental premises for public finance management in a participatory and inclusive approach in Mozambique.”

For the Permanent Secretary of the Mozambican Ministry of Economy and Finance, “LoCAL is the best model to respond to the needs of the people, by enhancing the reach of the State and dialoguing directly with communities, their needs and their hopes.”

Jadwiga Massinga, National Director for Climate Change at the Ministry of Land and Environment, was also present at the event and stated that everyone sees “the effects of climate change in our daily lives; Climate change is a fact.”

Mozambique ranks among the top three countries in Africa that are most vulnerable to climate change. In the last decade, Mozambique has been hit by six cyclones and two tropical storms, impacting around four million people. Cyclone Freddy is the latest of these, affecting around 800,000 people when it blasted the country in March and April of this year.

Locally-led Development

The LoCAL methodology strengthens the capacity of local governments to improve the delivery of climate-resilient basic services to communities and to enhance decision-making processes based on local knowledge, using Performance Based Climate Resilience Grants.

This means providing capacity building and technical assistance to governments so that communities can genuinely participate in planning, budgeting, and other local governance processes.

To do this, it uses a participatory, gender-sensitive and bottom-up approach to challenges, which through the use of local consultative councils ensures essential buy-in from communities. First, local communities are engaged in what they consider to be their greatest needs, proposals are then forwarded to local and then provincial administrations.

“The Consultative local councils are extremely important, as they respond directly to the needs and hopes of the communities,” affirmed Romana Baulane, Gaza Provincial Director of Economy and Finance.

Performance Based Climate Resilience Grants provide additional decentralized resources to finance local climate resilient investments decided and prioritized by the communities themselves. Annual performance of local authorities determines their budget allocation for the following year.

“Local governments budgets will be reinforced with US$ 5.3 million, in 2024, to finance community needs to be better prepared to face climate change – based on their priorities and their results monitored through the Performance Based Climate Resilience Grants,” highlighted Ramon Cervera, UNCDF Representative in Mozambique.

With generous support from Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, the European Union and the Catalonia Region, around 100 adaptive development infrastructures have already been financed during the implementation of the LoCAL Facility in Mozambique. LoCAL has already directly benefited some 3 million people in the country - almost 10% of the Mozambican population through the channeling of US$ 25 million directly to local governments.