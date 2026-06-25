Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita received on Wednesday in Rabat Crispin Mbadu Phanzu, Deputy Minister attached to the Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, responsible for Francophonie and Congolese living abroad, who delivered a message to His Majesty King Mohammed VI from President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

Speaking to the press following the meeting, Mbadu Phanzu praised the excellent bilateral cooperation relations between Morocco and the DRC, two countries linked by a long-standing history of friendship and partnership, noting that his visit to the Kingdom is also aimed at promoting his country’s candidacy for the post of Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF ).

For her part, Juliana Amato Lumumba, the DRC’s candidate for Secretary-General of the OIF and a member of the visiting delegation, highlighted the strength of the bonds of solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

She recalled that her father, Patrice Émery Lumumba, had been decorated by the late His Majesty Mohammed V.

Lumumba also commended the convergence of views between Morocco and the DRC on issues related to solidarity, unity, inclusiveness and sovereignty, calling for "a Francophonie of the people, with the people and for the people."