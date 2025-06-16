Panama hailed the momentum of openness and modernization underway in Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, and expressed its appreciation for Morocco’s pioneering role in Africa, making the Kingdom a credible and valued partner on the international stage.

In this respect, Panama’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, commended, in a Joint Communiqué signed on Monday in Rabat following his talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, HM King Mohammed VI’s regional and international leadership, mainly Morocco’s role in Africa.

In this respect, he underlined key projects such as the Royal Initiative aiming to promote stability, security and economic prosperity in Atlantic riparian African countries, the Initiative aiming to facilitate access for Sahel countries to the Atlantic Ocean and the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline megaproject, which represent the Kingdom of Morocco's pioneering commitment to South-South cooperation.

The head of Panamanian diplomacy also praised the role of the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of HM the King, as a pioneering player in counter-terrorism, fighting organized crime and preserving peace and security in Africa.

The two ministers also explored the prospects for collaboration in the various Atlantic cooperation initiatives.

They also expressed their aspiration to make this area a geostrategic framework for concerted action to promote development and guarantee security, solidarity and understanding between South-South and South-North peoples.