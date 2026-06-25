Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the Republic of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musa on her country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to President Nataša Pirc Musa, as well as His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Slovenian people.

"I should like to take this opportunity to commend the excellent relations rooted in friendship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Slovenia. Our ties derive their strength and continued momentum from our mutual esteem and a shared commitment to strengthening and enriching our relationship in all sectors," HM the King writes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.