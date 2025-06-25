His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the occasion of the anniversary of his accession to power.
In this message, the Sovereign extends, on His own behalf and that of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for good health and long life to the Amir of the State of Qatar, in order to continue to lead, under his guidance, the brotherly Qatari people towards greater progress and prosperity.
On the same occasion, HM the King conveys His high appreciation for the strong brotherly bonds linking Morocco and Qatar, based on mutual esteem and constructive cooperation, underlining His firm determination to elevate them to the highest levels, in line with the shared ambitions and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.