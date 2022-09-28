Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Turkmenistan, Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedow, on the occasion of the Independence Day of his country.

In this message, HM the King expresses to Berdimuhamedow His warmest congratulations and His wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Turkmen people.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how satisfied I am with the cordial relations between our countries. I look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strengthen our fruitful cooperation and promote closer ties and greater solidarity between our peoples," HM the King points out.

