His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, on the occasion of her country’s independence day.

In this message, HM the King conveys His sincere congratulations to Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, along with His best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Macedonian people.

The Sovereign also took the opportunity to stress the Kingdom’s determination to strengthen its distinguished ties of friendship with the Republic of North Macedonia and to promote bilateral cooperation across various fields of common interest, for the mutual benefit of the two friendly peoples.

