His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to Duda and His sincere wishes of progress and prosperity to the friendly Polish people.

His Majesty the King takes this opportunity to commend the steadily growing relations rooted in friendship and close cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Poland, underlining His determination to continue to work with the Polish President to strengthen and diversify bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two friendly peoples.

