His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency Mary May Simon, on the occasion of her country’s national day.

In this message, the Sovereign extends His sincere congratulations to May Simon and His warmest wishes for the happiness and prosperity of the Canadian people.

The Kingdom of Morocco looks forward to working together with Canada to strengthen their bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, HM the King underlines.

