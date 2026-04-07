Morocco’s decision earlier this year to pause elements of its long-anticipated LNG import strategy marks less a delay than a strategic reset – one that reflects both shifting global market dynamics and a more pragmatic approach to infrastructure development.

In January 2026, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development suspended tenders for a planned LNG import terminal at Nador West Med and associated pipeline infrastructure, just weeks after launching the process in December 2025. The proposed project was ambitious: a floating terminal with regasification capacity of around 5 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year – more than four times Morocco’s current gas demand of roughly 1 bcm – designed to anchor a national gas network linking industrial hubs from Nador to Kenitra and Mohammedia.

While global LNG market volatility, rising financing costs and uncertainty around long-term demand have complicated the economics of large-scale import infrastructure, Morocco’s decision to reassess both timing and structure reflects a measured and forward-looking approach. Rather than locking into a capital-intensive model, the country is creating space to align infrastructure development more closely with market realities.

This comes at a critical moment. Gas demand is projected to rise to around 8 bcm by 2027, driven by power generation and industrial growth as Morocco reduces coal dependence while targeting renewables to account for 52% of installed capacity by 2030. Meeting this demand will require new infrastructure, but increasingly in forms that offer flexibility, scalability and improved risk allocation.

One area gaining traction is the development of modular LNG solutions. Phased infrastructure – particularly floating storage and regasification units – offers a pathway to bring capacity online more quickly while reducing upfront capital exposure. Such models allow supply to scale alongside demand and provide greater resilience in a volatile pricing environment.

At the same time, Morocco is advancing reforms to strengthen market structure and enhance competitiveness. Policymakers have emphasized the need for greater private sector participation, alongside ongoing reforms to state entities including ONHYM, aimed at improving pricing transparency and market efficiency. As ONHYM transitions toward a more commercial framework, its role in facilitating partnerships and enabling investment across midstream and gas-to-power segments is expected to expand.

Morocco’s existing infrastructure further supports this transition. Since 2022, the country has imported LNG via Spanish terminals using reverse flows through the Maghreb-Europe Gas Pipeline, providing interim supply without the need for immediate large-scale domestic regasification. While limited in capacity, this system offers flexibility and allows Morocco to optimize the timing and structure of future investments.

For investors, this reset broadens the opportunity set. Rather than a single large-scale LNG terminal, there is now scope to participate across a more diversified value chain – from storage and regasification to downstream industrial use and power generation. Smaller, phased projects are not only more adaptable but also better aligned with current financing conditions, supporting more efficient capital deployment.

Morocco’s evolving strategy will be a key focus at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris next month, where the country will be featured in a dedicated Country Spotlight session. With participation from ONHYM and other senior stakeholders, including Managing Director Amina Benkhadra, the forum will provide a platform to outline Morocco’s revised gas roadmap and engage directly with investors on emerging opportunities across the value chain.

With gas demand projected to reach up to 12 bcm by 2030, Morocco’s long-term fundamentals remain strong. What is changing is the model – shifting toward more flexible, commercially driven solutions that reflect both market conditions and investor priorities.

As Morocco refines its LNG strategy, its approach highlights a broader trend across emerging markets: in a volatile global energy landscape, adaptability is increasingly defining investment success.

IAE 2026 (http://apo-opa.co/4c5P4Li) is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or register as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com