Nigerian financial institution Moneda Invest and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (http://apo-opa.co/4dkmjJH) conducted virtual training sessions in July 2024. Aimed at equipping Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the oil and gas industry with critical knowledge and skills, the sessions covered essential topics, including an introduction to the oil and gas sector and contracting strategies like Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management.

To further accelerate its mission of supporting African MSMEs in the oil and gas sector, Moneda Invest has launched a $500 million capital fund, based in Cape Town, South Africa. Targeting a $250 million investment from African and Africa-interested investors, the fund is specifically designed to bridge the financing gap faced by African SMEs in the energy industry. By providing access to capital, Moneda aims to empower these businesses to scale their operations, create jobs, and contribute significantly to Africa’s energy development.

In line with its commitment to foster growth in African energy while supporting MSME participation in oil and gas, Moneda Invest has joined this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – taking place from 4–8 November in Cape Town - as a partner. Moneda Invest’s participation at the conference aims to strengthen opportunities for MSMEs across the sector by fostering collaboration and engagement among industry stakeholders.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit https://apo-opa.co/4d7anvh for more information about this exciting event.

Investing in the energy value chain in Africa, Moneda offers technical and financial support to contractors who are looking to supply commodities, equipment or services across the energy and extractive industries. By 2025, the company aims to increase its operating fund size to $500 million, accelerate the volume of its transactions to $3 Billion while achieving an estimated social impact of $100 million over 5 years. Moneda also acquires industry data and information to support clients navigating the industry while supporting MSMEs in up-skilling – thus enabling them to compete in the industry.

In addition to technical and skills training, Moneda is providing financial support to help local businesses expand their operations and enhance their presence in both mature and emerging energy markets in Africa. During AEW 2022, Moneda signed a three-year partnership agreement with Namibia’s national oil company NAMCOR to collaborate on knowledge sharing, skills development and unlocking investment opportunities for MSMEs within the oil and gas sector. The agreement involved Moneda facilitating cooperation between Namibian MSMEs and experienced African energy companies. As part of the deal, Moneda committed to providing access to capital for ten Namibian companies in the hydrocarbons sector.

As Namibia progresses with the development of its oil and gas discoveries - including French multinational TotalEnergies’ Venus-1X and Mangetti-1X wells, British multinational oil and gas company Shell’s Graff-1X, La Rona-1X, Jonker-1X and Lesedi-1X wells and Portuguese energy firm Galp’s Mopane-1X and 2X wells - the increased participation of local MSMEs will further strengthen the industry. At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, Moneda will provide an update on its activities within Namibia’s MSMEs and hydrocarbons sector, showcasing investment and partnership prospects for global investors.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, Moneda has been instrumental in driving the growth of the oil and gas industry by facilitating the participation of indigenous companies by improving access to funding. Moneda works with various organizations such as the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board and multilateral financial institution the African Export-Import Bank to provide Nigerian companies with capital and expertise. At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, Moneda will facilitate dialogue and collaborations between African oil and gas firms and international investors.

"Cooperation between public and private entities and international investors is vital to create a robust ecosystem for African MSMEs to contribute towards the development of the oil and gas industry. Moneda is dedicated to unlocking the potential of Africa's MSMEs by providing the necessary capital and expertise to drive their growth.," stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.