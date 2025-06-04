At this year’s Africa Tech Week, global mobility innovator inDrive (www.inDrive.com) took centre stage to present a powerful case for people-driven digital platforms as a catalyst for economic growth in South Africa. inDrive laid out a compelling vision for how this type of transparent and justice lead-technology-enabled mobility is transforming urban life, creating economic opportunity, and fostering inclusion.

“As urbanisation accelerates, mobility is no longer just about travel — it’s about access, opportunity, and economic participation,” said Ashif Black, inDrive’s country representative. “Mobility is the backbone of economic activity. When we move people affordably and safely, we move the economy forward.”

Transport: South Africa’s Overlooked Economic Engine

inDrive highlighted the transport sector’s vital role in South Africa’s economy — accounting for nearly 9% of GDP. With informal and digital transport services increasingly bridging gaps left by public transit, inDrive is important to continue a modern, inclusive policy framework that reflects today’s realities and tomorrow’s potential.

“There’s a major opportunity for stronger collaboration between government and digital platforms like inDrive,” added Black. “We can build an inclusive, safe, and future-ready mobility ecosystem — but only if we do it together.”

A Platform Built to Challenge Injustice

Founded on a mission to challenge injustice, inDrive sets itself apart with a people-first model grounded in fairness, transparency, and affordability. Operating across cities including Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, and Mthatha, the platform enables access, income, and options for underserved communities — disrupting the traditional ride-hailing model with purpose.

From fare negotiation between riders and drivers to freedom of dispatch and no surge pricing, inDrive puts control back in the hands of users on both sides of the trip.

“Our model gives dignity and power back to the people,” said [Spokesperson]. “But to scale this innovation sustainably, we need regulatory recognition that values fairness over algorithms.”

Driving Economic Participation and Community Growth

inDrive’s low commission rate of just 9.99% — compared to competitors’ 25–30% — ensures more money stays with drivers, many of whom are supporting families, paying tuition, and reinvesting in their communities.

Beyond passenger mobility, inDrive now supports courier and freight services, enabling drivers to unlock multiple income streams and support SME logistics through a growing super-app ecosystem.

“This is more than ride-hailing,” added Black. “It’s a platform for economic participation — but to unlock its full potential, we need partnerships that include government and local stakeholders.”

Innovating for Safety, Together

inDrive is also pioneering tech-enabled safety solutions, including a new anti-crime device pilot for couriers in hotspot areas. Every trip is supported by shared information, community-based ratings, and transparent trip data.

“Safety is a shared responsibility,” said Black. “We’re taking real steps — but real impact will come when platforms, SAPS, regulators, and communities work hand-in-hand.”

Real Impact, Real Growth

With 7 new city launches in 2024, inDrive is expanding its footprint while offering riders in non-metro areas up to 40% lower trip costs. Courier services are now running in townships — a testament to the platform’s accessibility and relevance.

“The demand is clear,” said Black. “What’s needed now is policy enablement, not delay. We’ve built momentum — let’s not lose it.”

A Call for Collaborative Regulation

inDrive closed its presentation with a call to co-create the future of mobility — with policies that are fair, inclusive, and locally relevant.

“Many have copied what we created — but our values-driven model remains unmatched,” said Black. “We’re not just here to grow. We’re here to shape the industry for the better — with regulators, drivers, municipalities, and communities.”

As South Africa looks to build smarter cities and unlock inclusive economic growth, inDrive reaffirmed its commitment to being a partner for progress. “Let’s build the future of mobility — together,” concluded Black.

