Health Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, has commended the Global Fund for its significant impact on Kenya’s fight against AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB), and Malaria over the past 21 years.

Speaking during a meeting with the Global Fund delegation led by Mr. Linden Morrison, Department Head of Global Fund High Impact Africa 2, and Mr. Paul MacCarrick, Senior Portfolio Manager, Dr. Barasa highlighted the crucial role the Fund has played in supplementing the government’s efforts to combat these diseases while also strengthening the country’s health service delivery.

Dr. Barasa emphasized that Kenya has made remarkable strides in reducing HIV infections, HIV-related deaths, and mother-to-child transmission rates, thanks to the support from the Global Fund and other development partners.

“I am pleased to note that with support from the Global Fund and other partners, 1,336,234 Kenyans are currently receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy, and our TB treatment success rate has risen to 86%. Additionally, we have recorded a significant drop in malaria prevalence from 8.2% in 2015 to 6% in 2023,” she stated.

The CS also praised the Global Fund’s continued backing of Kenya’s efforts toward achieving universal health coverage (UHC), citing the progress made in HIV management and the integration of services for sustainability. Dr. Barasa reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that all Kenyans have access to quality healthcare services.

Mr. Morrison lauded Kenya’s leadership in public health, highlighting the bold move to roll out UHC as a model for other nations. He confirmed the Global Fund’s ongoing commitment to support Kenya’s UHC efforts, particularly in strengthening primary healthcare and pandemic preparedness, including addressing the MPOX threat and promoting climate and health advocacy.

Since 2003, Kenya and the Global Fund have maintained a strong partnership, with cumulative investments totaling US$2 billion. These funds have been instrumental in combating AIDS, TB, malaria, and COVID-19 while enhancing the country’s healthcare systems. Kenya has made substantial progress towards the 95-95-95 HIV targets, achieving 94-94-89 by 2023, with nearly 1.4 million people on antiretroviral therapy.

The country has also seen an 11% reduction in TB incidence between 2018 and 2020, along with improved TB treatment success rates. Additionally, over 7 million people were screened for TB between 2021 and 2023. On the malaria front, Kenya’s prevalence has declined from 8.2% in 2015 to 6% in 2023, with nearly 56 million long-lasting insecticidal nets distributed since 2014.

Dr. Barasa was joined at the meeting by Principal Secretaries Mary Muthoni of Public Health and Professional Standards, Harry Kimtai of Medical Services, Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth, and key leaders of HIV, TB, and Malaria programs.

This collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to achieving universal health coverage and addressing critical health challenges facing the country.