The meeting of the African Union 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting bringing together Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Regional Mechanism (RMs) and member states kicked off on the 18th of July 2024 with the 45th Session of the Executive Council.

The two-day ministerial meeting will consider budget matters and adopt the African Union Budget for year 2025; discuss security status on the continent and peace financing mechanisms, progress on the implementation of the African Union theme of the year 2024 on Education, report on African candidatures within the international system; the participation of the African Union in the G20; the hosting the African Humanitarian Agency (AFHA), reports on various thematic committees, election and appointment of officials for the various AU Organs and institutions, among other key issues aimed at advancing the political and socio-economic development for improved welfare and wellbeing of the African citizens.

The ministers will also deliberate on the African Union theme for year 2025 focused on “Justice for Africans and people of African descent through reparations”. The theme delves on the reparations owed to Africans, on the continent and in the diaspora, and addreses the harm caused through the transatlantic slave trade, slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism.

As the African Union embarks on the implementation of the second decade its development framework Agenda 2063, H.E. Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Chair of the Executive Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, underscored the need for the continent to collectively redouble its efforts to realize its ambitious goals and pave the way for Africa to become a beacon of peace, stability, mutual prosperity, and good governance.

He observed that, “this will undoubtedly be a formidable challenge, but with our steadfast commitment and collaboration with regional and international partners, we are poised to overcome it. I commend the promising opportunities presented through our organization's participation in events like the G7 Summit, the Africa-Korea Summit, and our forthcoming membership in the G20 Summit. These engagements, alongside the outcomes of the Nairobi Summit on Fertilizers and Soil Health, underscore our dedication and potential in addressing pressing global issues. Read the full statement here .

With the Executive Council set to consider the African Union budget that caps assessed contributions from member states at USD 200 lower than the 2023 budget, the African Union Commission Chairperson H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat asserts that this will affect the effective delivery of the Union programmes. He noted, “this budgetary reduction poses two structural problems: firstly, the AU's increasing dependence on our partners, which is regularly criticized, even within your Council, and secondly, the fact that the AU's budget has been reduced to a minimum. [...] In the same vein, may I remind you that during the launch of the second decade of Agenda 2063, Executive Council decided to set up a fund to support the implementation of the said decade. This decision calls for particular attention and concrete measures to break with the terrible paradox of the multiplication of creations without consequent implementation measures.”

Further, H.E Moussa Faki briefed on the African Union Peace Fund, highlighting its improved governance structures, prudent use of funds, and the recent innovative mechanisms instituted for African Union staff to make contributions to the fund. He noted, “among these contributors, the staff of the AU, and of the Commission in particular, are already well placed. The staff association recently launched a campaign for voluntary contributions to the Peace Fund. I warmly welcome this act, the symbolism of which testifies to the importance of the security issue on our continent, and eloquently indicates that peace deserves the sacrifices of all.” Read the full statement here .

As the continent continues its push for global financial institutions reforms Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, restated the commitment of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and the African Union Champion for the establishment of the African Union Financial Institutions- that is the African Central Bank (ACB), the African Monetary Fund (AMF), the African Investment Bank (AIB) and the Pan-African Stock Exchange (PASE), to advocate for the promotion of economic integration and development across the continent. She added, “the strengthening of these institutions will collectively enhance economic stability, promote sustainable development and facilitate greater economic integration among AU Member States.”

The Minister also briefed on the progress Ghana has made in expanding access to education in the country. She highlighted that “the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy in 2017 has significantly increased access to quality education. Since its inception, Senior High School enrolment has risen from 308,799 in 2016 to 507,519 in 2024, which has also positively impacted gender parity at the high school level. Our government recently launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project, which focuses on providing tablets to learners in Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country. In our efforts, we have not overlooked the importance of creative arts. Developing a strong creative arts sector fosters well-rounded citizens who are adept in creativity, communication, collaboration and critical thinking.” Read the full statement here .

To unlock Africa’s immense potential in its arable land, coveted natural and critical mineral resources, major energy renewable potential, a youthful population, and a sizeable market, Hon. Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, underscored the relevance of quality education. He noted that “potential does not drive growth or curb inflation. We must translate this potential into action, starting with transforming our education systems. Education must be integrated into our industrial policy. We must not shy away from this approach, as other countries do the same to mitigate external shocks. From the US Inflation Reduction Act to Made in China, to the European Chips Act, to name but a few. It should also go without saying that science, technology and innovation (STI) must be at the core of our development agenda. Without STI, we cannot avoid the middle-income trap, neither can we claim the 21st Century. As such, we must make deliberate effort to ensure that the three quarters of Africa’s youth without digital skills are equipped to meaningfully participate in the workforce of the future.” Read the full statement here .

The Ministerial meeting concludes on the 19th of July 2024 followed by the 6th Mid-Year Coordination. The meeting that brings together the Bureau of the AU Assembly and Regional Economic Communities (RECs), with the participation of the Chairpersons of RECs, the AU Commission and Regional Mechanisms (RMs), is the principal forum for the AU and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) to align their work and coordinate the implementation of the continental integration agenda, replacing the June/ July summits.

