“Finland and Mozambique have excellent bilateral relations that date back a long time – last year we celebrated the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, and now we are focusing on economic cooperation as well. Supporting Mozambique’s security sector is also important for Finland, and we participate in this work through the EU,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Valtonen says. Finland has participated in the EU’s training operation and, later, the EU Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique since 2021.

The topics to be discussed by Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas are the bilaterial relations between Finland and Mozambique and the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM Mozambique).

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