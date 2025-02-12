Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua has announced that the Ministry will leverage the upcoming inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) to support the country’s long-term view to becoming a major player in regional energy development.

Taking place from March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, CEIF 2025 will connect project developers with Congolese regulators and policymakers while enabling candid dialogue and facilitating new investments and deals in the country’s energy sector. Set to headline CEIF 2025, Minister Itoua’s leadership in Congo has been instrumental in driving forward ambitious reforms and initiatives aimed at maximizing the country’s energy potential.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationales des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the industry.

During CEIF 2025, the Ministry of Hydrocarbons will launch its 2025 licensing round, offering onshore, offshore and marginal acreage to potential investors and developers. This year’s licensing round aligns with the country’s strategy to increase oil production from the current 274,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 500,000 bpd by the end of this year.

“We hope that through the conference, we will be able to launch a tender,” Minister Itoua stated. “We have many licenses available, and we will make them available for tender. We have very large areas in which we have information proving that we have high potential.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry is also set to launch a new Gas Master Plan for the country at CEIF 2025. Originally announced by Minister Itoua at last year’s African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2024 in Cape Town, the Gas Master Plan aims to consolidate the position of existing exploration and production companies while attracting new investments to the country’s natural gas sector.

“We hope to be a key player, especially in gas. We want to become a key player in terms of finding opportunities. Congo could be the biggest place for refining, not only for Africa, but also on an international level,” Minister Itoua added.

CEIF 2025 will provide a platform for investors and industry leaders to explore the nation’s recent developments, which have been driven by the strategic leadership of Minister Itoua. Among these initiatives is the Marine XII LNG development, which exported its first cargo in early-2024 from the Tango FLNG facility and is projected to reach 3 million tons of LNG per year this year.

Meanwhile, key players such as Trident Energy and Perenco have expanded their presence in Congo, acquiring major assets and driving upstream development in alignment with the Ministry’s efforts to foster an investment-friendly environment.

The forum is expected to bring together policymakers, international oil companies, independent explorers and financiers to discuss strategies for maximizing the country’s hydrocarbon potential, expanding LNG production and advancing green energy solutions. As such, Minister Itoua’s participation will set the tone for discussions while highlighting the country’s vision for the energy sector and its plans to secure long-term partnerships.