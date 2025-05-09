Minister Dion George, South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, has concluded an impactful participation at the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial in Denmark on 7-8 May 2025, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to a resilient, sustainable future. Representing the nation ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil, Minister Dion George championed South Africa’s priorities, ensuring the voices of its people, wildlife, and ecosystems shape the global climate agenda.

The Ministerial was a critical platform to advance the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target, with direct implications for South Africans. Climate change threatens livelihoods through droughts, floods, and rising temperatures, impacting food security, jobs in agriculture, fisheries, and forestry, and endangering iconic wildlife and vital marine resources. Minister Dion George’s leadership secured progress on ambitious climate commitments that drive job creation, poverty reduction, and biodiversity conservation, embedding community and environmental upliftment. He advocated for a just transition, protecting workers in high-carbon sectors while unlocking opportunities in renewable energy and green technologies. Minister Dion George also championed increased climate finance for adaptation, including water infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, and marine conservation, to improve daily life and protect ecosystems. From coastal communities to rural farms and wildlife reserves, South Africa promoted solutions to strengthen resilience against climate impacts.

These outcomes translate into tangible benefits: cleaner air, safer water, healthier oceans, and new jobs in green sectors. South Africa’s engagement secured stronger global partnerships, clearer funding pathways, and renewed momentum to tackle climate change, empowering communities and safeguarding natural heritage.

Minister Dion George stated, “Our work in Copenhagen is a step toward a future where South Africans thrive in a low-carbon economy, with resilient communities and protected biodiversity. We will carry these engagements forward into the G20, ensuring our priorities continue to shape global climate action.”

South Africa returns from Copenhagen with commitments to advance its climate agenda, delivering resources, technology, and support for its people and environment. The nation is poised to build on this momentum at the G20 and beyond, driving a just and sustainable future for all.