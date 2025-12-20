Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles


Ambassador Barry Faure, Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the Russia-Africa Ministerial Conference in Cairo on Friday 19 December 2025.

The two diplomats reviewed the growing cooperation between their nations, specifically focusing on the framework established by the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum (Sochi, 2019). Minister Faure and Minister Lavrov discussed the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and looked forward to 2026, which marks the 50th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between Seychelles and Russia. Both parties pledged to continue strengthening economic and technical ties for the benefit of both peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.