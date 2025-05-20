The upcoming Mining in Motion Conference - Ghana’s premier gathering for gold mining stakeholders, scheduled for June 2 - 4 in Accra - will feature a dedicated panel exploring the financial challenges, opportunities, and best practices for the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector.

The session, titled Funding Models for ASM, will convene representatives from Ghana’s Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), BloombergNEF, the African Development Bank, AlphaStream and StoneX. The speakers will delve into available financing options and strategies aimed at empowering ASM operators to scale their activities and contribute more significantly to Ghana’s mining-driven economic growth.

The ASM sector plays a vital role in Ghana’s economy, generating over $5 billion in gold export revenue annually, employing more than one million people, and contributing over 40% of the country’s total gold production. Recognizing this impact, the Ghanaian government has initiated several mechanisms to improve financial accessibility for ASM operators. One such initiative is the establishment of the Gold Board, an agency designed to serve as the sole exporter for ASM gold in Ghana. This integration ensures legal trade, supply chain inclusion, and access to accreditation and financing opportunities.

Government-led programs, such as the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners and the Minerals Commission’s Community Mining Scheme provide a mix of loans and grants. MIIF is rolling out its Small-Scale Mining Incubation Program, offering between $200,000 and $5 million per mine to accelerate exploration and production efforts.

The financial sector has also shown strong commitment to supporting Ghana’s mining industry. Stanbic Bank has pledged $1.1 billion in funding for the mining, metals, and energy sectors over five years, including $100 million in loans for local contractors, a $90 million expansion loan for a gold mining firm, and an $80 million environmental bond covering six gold mines.

Firms like AlphaStream and StoneX are also stepping in with financial solutions that span the mining value chain, positioning themselves as key enablers of Ghana’s mining expansion ambitions. Their involvement in the Mining in Motion Conference as sponsors further signals growing interest in Ghana’s mining finance landscape.

Mining in Motion will serve as a showcase for both traditional and innovative funding models -ranging from public-private partnerships and community-based financing to ESG-linked instruments - highlighting how these tools are being leveraged to strengthen the ASM sector and drive inclusive growth in Ghana’s mining industry.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative – led by Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana’s Ashanti Kingdom – in collaboration with Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, World Bank, and the World Gold Council, with the support of Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the summit offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting small-scale miners and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting www.MiningInMotionSummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.